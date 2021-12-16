By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

On the undercard of the Inoue-Dipaen world bantamweight title bout, sensational former K-1 champ Yoshiki Takei (3-0, 3 KOs), 122.5, scored three consecutive first-round demolition in as many career when he needed just 59 seconds in the opening session to dispose of Kazuhiro Imamura (2-1-1, 1 KO), 121, in a scheduled eight on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. Takei, formerly K-1 Grand prix 122-pound champ, had registered a 23-2 mark with 16 stoppages. Yoshiki, a stylish southpaw at 25, cautiously started fighting and caught Imamura with a southpaw right uppercut to put him prone en route to a fine TKO victory. Prior to his debut in the international style fighting Takei engaged in an exhibition with ex-WBO flyweight champ Sho Kimura and lopsidedly battered him nearly at will. Ohashi Promotions once planned to make Takei win any regional belt within three pro outings, but the WBO Asia Pacific body told Takei for at least ten professional bouts, which was very logical. The vastly talented Takei, quick and hard-punching, will acquire any regional belt sooner or later. This prospect is worth watching.

