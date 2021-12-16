By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBA #8 middleweight Michael Zerafa (28-4, 17 KOs) will be in action against Fijian Siliveni Nawai (12-4- 1, 8 KOs) over ten rounds on Monday with the WBA Oceana title up for grabs at the Melbourne Pavillion, Flemington, Victoria, Australia . Zerafa is coming off a knockout over former WBA super middleweight champion Anthony Mundine in round one in March. Promoter and matchmaker Sam LaBruna.

Former WBA super flyweight champion Andrew Moloney (21-2, 14 KOs) will clash with Frolan Saludar (32-4-1, 22 KOs) over ten rounds on Tuesday at the Star Event Centre, Sydney, NSW, Australia. Moloney challenged Joshua Franco for the WBA super flyweight crown unsuccessfully in August losing a twelve round decision in Las Vegas. Televised Foxtel Main Event and ESPN+. Promoter George Rose/No Limit Promotions. Matchmaker Matt Rose.

Australian heavyweight contender and rugby league legend Paul Gallen (11-1-2, 6 KOs) returns against Darcy Lussick (1-0, 1 KO) on Wednesday at the Star Event Centre, Sydney, NSW, Australia. Gallen, 40, is one of Australia’s biggest pay-per-view stars and in his most recent contest reportedly was paid AUD$1.5 million when he was defeated in ten rounds against Justis Huni in an Australian heavyweight title challenge in June.

Gallen also collected a massive payday of AUD$1.2 million when he knocked out former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas ”Big Daddy” Browne in one round in April.

“Lussick’s power wouldn’t compare to Mark Hunt’s or Lucas Browne’s but he’s still got some there,” Gallen told the Wide World of Sports. “I’m not going to be too hung up on it, I’ll just worry about myself.”