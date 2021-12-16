Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez (42-0, 28 KOs) has arrived in San Antonio and kicked off fight week with an appearance at the San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets game at the AT&T Center. Zurdo was on-site to be cheered on by the fans and square off with the San Antonio Spurs’ mascot “Coyote.” Ramirez is set to face Yunieski “The Monster” Gonzalez (21-3, 17 KOs) in a 12-round WBA light heavyweight world title eliminator Saturday on DAZN.