By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former two-time world heavyweight champion George Foreman was impressed with Mike Tyson after viewing a video clip of him hitting the pads and thinks he could be a contender if he dedicates himself to training.

”I was so happy. He looked like he had turned the clock back at least 20 years,” Foreman told IFL TV. “He was looking fit and those punches were coming sharp. If he’s able to go into the woods and dedicate himself to that for about 10 months, he could come back and really be a top contender…I would like to see him back in the ring. He’s an older fella, but a record is always waiting to be broke.”