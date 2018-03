By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

In an important clash between world rated jr welterweights, WBA #8 Darragh Foley (15-2, 8 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous points decision over Canada’s WBA #10 Steven Wilcox (18-2-1, 5 KOs) on Saturday at the Star City Casino, Sydney, NSW, Australia. Foley, an Australia-based Irishman, prevailed by scores of 117-111, 118-110 and 116-112.