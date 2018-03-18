Soliman held to a draw by Capper

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former IBF middleweight champion Sam Soliman (45-14-1, 19 KOs) was held to a twelve round majority draw on Saturday against fellow Australian Wes Capper (19-2-1, 12 KOs) at the Melbourne Pavillion, Flemington, Victoria, Australia with the IBF International title up for grabs over twelve rounds. The 44-year-old Soliman missed with a punch in round two and his glove touched the canvas so referee Malcolm Bulner gave the compulsory eight count to the former world champion. At the conclusion, two judges scored the fight a draw 114-114, 114-114 and third judge scored 114-113 for Soliman.