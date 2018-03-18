Munguia mangles Navarrete

Unbeaten WBC #8 rated super welterweight Jaime “Destructor” Munguia (28-0, 24 KOs) continued his reign of terror in the 154lb division with a third round KO of Johnny “Vaquero” Navarrete (33-10, 15 KOs) on Saturday night at the Jose Sulaiman Arena in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Munguia dropped Navarrete in round two and after more punishment in round three, the referee spared Navarrete from further abuse. Time was 2:08. This bout was a rematch, Eleven months ago, Munguia and Navarrete went the distance with Munguia winning by decision.

