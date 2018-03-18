Mijares stops Saucedo on farewell tour

By Gabriel F. Cordero

Former WBC, WBA and IBF world champion Cristian Mijares (59-8-2, 27 KOs) won by technical knockout 2:20 of the eighth round over Argentinean Fernando Saucedo (61-8-3, 10 KOs) in his farewell fight for his fans at the Oasis Arena in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico.



It was a good fight between two accomplished boxers. In the fourth round, an unfortunate head butt produced a cut in Saucedo’s left eyebrow. The bout ended in round eight when Mijares rocked Saucedo badly, then attacked him with a non-stop barrage of continuous blows that made referee Florentino López stop the fight. The 36-year-old Mijares plans to hang up his gloves later this year.

Unbeaten bantamweight prospect Aaron Alameda (22-0, 11 KOs) won by eight round unanimous decision over Édgar Lozano (9-10-2, 5KOs). The judges scored 80-72 all for Alameda.

Olympian welterweight Juan Pablo Romero (6-0, 4 KOs) halted Valentin Martinez (8-2-1, 5 KOs) at 2:03 of round six for his sixth straight win in the pro ranks.