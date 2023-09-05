No blockbuster boxing telecasts as is usually the norm for the Saturday leading into Mexican Independence Weekend next week, however all is not lost for fight fans. In fact, we have good ring action every night this week.
TUESDAY
Fite TV + various cable and satellite carriers
Chann Thonson (14-0, 11 KOs) vs. Nikolai Buzolin (9-5-1, 5 KOs)
Super lightweights from the Texas Troubadour, Nashville, TN
WEDNESDAY
ProBox TV
Radivoje Kalajdzic (27-2, 19 KOs) vs. Mickey Ellison (14-4, 5 KOs)
Light heavyweights from Whitesands Events Center, Plant City, FL
THURSDAY
DAZN
Raul Curiel (12-0, 10 KOs) vs. Courtney Pennington (17-6-3, 7 KOs)
Welterweights from Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, CA
FRIDAY
ESPN+
Christian Mbilli (24-0, 20 KOs) vs. Demond Nicholson (26-5-1, 22 KOs)
Super middleweight from the Casino Lac-Leamy, Gatineau, QC, Canada
SATURDAY
DAZN
Bader Samreen (8-0, 7 KOs) vs. Jose Paez Gonzales (16-2-2, 12 KOs)
Lightweights from Mubadala Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
I thought charlo canelo was going to be in Saturday 15th
End of the month.
Yawn. The PPVUFC card is junk to.