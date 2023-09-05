No blockbuster boxing telecasts as is usually the norm for the Saturday leading into Mexican Independence Weekend next week, however all is not lost for fight fans. In fact, we have good ring action every night this week.

TUESDAY

Fite TV + various cable and satellite carriers

Chann Thonson (14-0, 11 KOs) vs. Nikolai Buzolin (9-5-1, 5 KOs)

Super lightweights from the Texas Troubadour, Nashville, TN

WEDNESDAY

ProBox TV

Radivoje Kalajdzic (27-2, 19 KOs) vs. Mickey Ellison (14-4, 5 KOs)

Light heavyweights from Whitesands Events Center, Plant City, FL

THURSDAY

DAZN

Raul Curiel (12-0, 10 KOs) vs. Courtney Pennington (17-6-3, 7 KOs)

Welterweights from Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, CA

FRIDAY

ESPN+

Christian Mbilli (24-0, 20 KOs) vs. Demond Nicholson (26-5-1, 22 KOs)

Super middleweight from the Casino Lac-Leamy, Gatineau, QC, Canada

SATURDAY

DAZN

Bader Samreen (8-0, 7 KOs) vs. Jose Paez Gonzales (16-2-2, 12 KOs)

Lightweights from Mubadala Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates