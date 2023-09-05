ESPN lands Stevenson-Martin clash The ESPN network announced on their website that they will air the WBC lightweight title fight between Shakur Stevenson (20-0, 10 KOs) and Frank Martin (18-0, 12 KOs). Parties reached a deal to clash for the vacant WBC belt shortly before a scheduled WBC purse bid. Possible dates are November 16 in Las Vegas or December 9 in New York City. Bomba Gonzalez returns Oct 27 FIGHT WEEK Like this: Like Loading...

