The ESPN network announced on their website that they will air the WBC lightweight title fight between Shakur Stevenson (20-0, 10 KOs) and Frank Martin (18-0, 12 KOs). Parties reached a deal to clash for the vacant WBC belt shortly before a scheduled WBC purse bid. Possible dates are November 16 in Las Vegas or December 9 in New York City.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
I am pleasantly surprised that they got this one through. It’s a Top Rank/PBC union that isn’t a huge money fight and it’ll be on ESPN. That’s awesome. I think Martin is going to have a very difficult time finding any offense, but let’s see what happens!
I am surprised at this as well Lucie. Tickets may not be too high either. Type of fight for one to go to where you do not have to spend over a $1000 to get in the door. Surprised Lomo did not get Stevenson.
I heard Loma’s manager said he was taking the rest of the year off. He was doing some things back in the Ukraine I THINK it was said. I think Loma might wanna consider dropping down in weight and going after Navarrete next year.
Shakur will have some problems with Martin
For a few rounds, absolutely. Once the timing is established, I see martin getting stopped in the early second part of the fight. It will get ugly. Martin is not ready for the elites yet.
Good, two talented fighters who have fought absolutely no one can now fight each other:-)
Stevenson is a complicated fighter, and an opponent must stay active to limit his comfort level. Stevenson’s opponent must overcome being hesitant and create high inside pressure behind a high punch volume (especially to the body).
Compared to his last fight, Martin will need to display far more activity or else Stevenson will win all 12 rounds for an easy UD victory or by TKO 11. Martin has the boxing tools, but he is missing high inside pressure, high punch volume and raw aggression – requirements to make Stevenson uncomfortable for a close victory. This is not Martin’s boxing style for 12 rounds.
I pick Stevenson by a clear UD victory, but Martin will have a few good moments during the early rounds (1-5). Martin does not have enough crazy raw aggression (e.g. Cruz) for a boxing chess cat named Stevenson.
Great assessment. Martin will need to step on the gas at a controlled pace or he will find himself deep in the whole which will end up in him getting caught hard on a counter as he’s trying to catch up.
We make enough noise and statements with out dollars and all of a sudden the organizations start to give us meaningful fights. Congratulations to everyone who’s been holding out on watching these so-called championship fights live we’ve been getting for the past few years.
I got Stevenson by 7th round TKO (corner stoppage).
Here’s to hoping Stevenson loses. I doubt it though. Another unaminous decision win for Stevenson. No fireworks either.