After a 21-year Hiatus, a world title fight featuring a Nicaraguan finally returns to the land of volcanoes and lakes. WBO Jr Flyweight titlist Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez (27-3-1, 14 KOs) of Caguas, Puerto Rico is set to make his third defense against local ranked challenger WBO #10 Leyman “El Fenix” Benavides `(20-6-1, 3 KOs) on October 27 at the Alexis Arguello Sports Complex in Managua, Nicaragua. The bout will stream live on ESPN+ (USA including Puerto Rico) and air on ESPN Knockout in all of Latin America.

“All Star Boxing returns with a spectacular card on October 27 with a world title fight and multiple regional belts at stake,” stated Tuto Zabala Jr President of the company. “In December 2009 we held a great show from Managua which included 2 world title fights and saw the rise of many prospects to contenders.”

“We are excited to be back in the ring as I feel 100% health and ready to defend my belt,” added Gonzalez. “I’m out to prove that I am best jr flyweight in the world and on October 27 you can expect to see the best version of Bomba”

Benavides, a former WBA gold champion, said “This is a dream come true for me, fighting in my hometown for a world title. October 27 we will make history in Nicaragua.”

The official press conference was held in Estadio Soberania in Managua, Nicaragua to formally announce the bout. More details on the undercard will follow. The fight in promoted by Tuto Zabala Jr All Star Boxing, Inc.