Starting off the week, U.S. platforms are somehow missing the boat.

TUESDAY

P4P boxing superstar Naoya “Monster” Inoue defends his WBA and IBF bantamweight titles against Aran Dipaen in Tokyo, Japan. On the same card, WBO strawweight champion Wilfredo “Bimbito” Mendez defends against Masataka Taniguchi. So far, no U.S. TV, but hoping ESPN+ will pick this up.

The same day in Phuket, Thailand, WBA minimumweight champion Knockout CP Freshmart defends his belt against Robert Paradero. Again no U.S. carrier.

FRIDAY

World-rated super welterweights Israil Madrimov and Michel Soro collide in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. DAZN will stream the card.

WBC and IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev defends against Marcus Browne in a can’t miss fight taking place in Montreal. ESPN+ will stream the card.

SATURDAY

Heavyweights Joseph Parker and Derek Chisora clash in a rematch on DAZN from Manchester, England.

Later that day DAZN returns with a WBA light heavyweight eliminator between Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez and Yunieski Gonzalez from San Antonio, Texas.

Showtime has a $49.99 pay-per-view headlined by Jake Paul’s rematch against Tyron Woodley in Tampa, Florida. Women’s P4P best Amanda Serrano is also in action.

Probellum presents their second boxing card on AXS from the UK with Lewis Ritson, Ricky Burns, and Thomas Patrick Ward seeing action in separate fights.

Also, former WBC champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has a fight scheduled in Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico. That bout will likely pop up on a PPV stream somewhere.