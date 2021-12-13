Light heavyweight Robin Krasniqi is still protesting his split decision loss to Dominic Bösel in October, where Bösel claimed Krasniqi’s IBO belt. It has gotten nasty with allegations against former promoter SES Boxing and the German Boxing Commission.

Over the weekend, Krasniqi rounded up five active boxing judges to watch and unofficially score a replay of the fight. The evaluation of the judges was Timo Hoffmann 116-112, Tengis Sade 116-112, Sergej Kovalenko 115-114, Mathias Eichler 115-113, and Jens Kluge 115-113 all for Krasniqi

“I am very happy that this reassessment took place,” said Krasniqi. “Now it has been confirmed by official judges that I am the actual winner of this fight. I’m looking forward to the third fight, but of course I want to enter as world champion.”