December 13, 2021
Boxing News

Interview: Ruben “Ace” Torres

By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with undefeated, rising contender super lightweight Ruben “Ace” Torres (16-0, 13 KOs) out of Southern California as he goes to battle against the also undefeated Francisco, “La Roca” Armenta (12-0, 4 KOs) out of Mexico as the co-feature on Friday in Ontario, CA on the Thompson Boxing card. The card is headlined by Saul “The Beast” vs. Jose “Hollywood” Estrella.

Torres shared his experiences moving around a lot as a kid and having his first amateur fight at 9 years old, why Terence “Bud” Crawford is his favorite fighter and his thoughts on a potential Bud vs. Spence Jr. blockbuster in 2022. Torres talks about the recent fights of Teofimo, Tank and Haney plus his sparring experience with Regis Prograis as he hopes for a title shot in 2022 and much more in this exclusive interview.

