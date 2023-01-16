January 16, 2023
Boxing News

Fight Week

For the second week in a row, we have heavyweights seeing action on both Saturday cards.

FRIDAY
The three undefeated matchups include fighters with a combined record of 61-0-1 and 43 knockouts headline the first SHOBOX: The New Generation card of 2023.

In the main event, Sean Hemphill (14-0, 8 KOs) is set to face David Stevens (11-0, 8 KOs) in an eight round super middleweight clash. In the co-main event, Atif Oberlton (7-0, 6 KOs) takes on Artem Brusov (12-0, 11 KOs) in an eight round light heavyweight matchup. The telecast opener pits Julian Gonzalez (8-0-1, 8 KOs) and Rosalindo Morales (9-0, 2 KOs) in an eight round super featherweight bout.

SATURDAY
DAZN will present an all-British dust up between Chris Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) and former world champion Liam Smith (32-3-1, 19 KOs) from AO Arena in Manchester, England. Good undercard too. Unbeaten IBF #2, WBC #5, WBO #11 cruiserweight Richard Riakporhe (15-0, 11 KOs) faces former WBO champion Krzysztof Głowacki (32-3, 20 KOs), plus former WBO world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (30-3, 21 KOs) meets Jack “One Smack” Massey (20-1, 11 KOs).

Hall of Fame promoter Don King kicks off 2023 with a $19.99 pay-per-view showdown between WBA #12 heavyweight Jonathan “The King” Guidry (18-1-2, 10 KOs) and former WBC champion Bermane “B.Ware” Stiverne (25-5-1, 21 KOs) from Casino Miami Jai Alai in Miami, Florida.

The Colonel remembers The Rumble in the Jungle
Tomlin outpoints Vittori

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>