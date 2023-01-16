For the second week in a row, we have heavyweights seeing action on both Saturday cards.

FRIDAY

The three undefeated matchups include fighters with a combined record of 61-0-1 and 43 knockouts headline the first SHOBOX: The New Generation card of 2023.

In the main event, Sean Hemphill (14-0, 8 KOs) is set to face David Stevens (11-0, 8 KOs) in an eight round super middleweight clash. In the co-main event, Atif Oberlton (7-0, 6 KOs) takes on Artem Brusov (12-0, 11 KOs) in an eight round light heavyweight matchup. The telecast opener pits Julian Gonzalez (8-0-1, 8 KOs) and Rosalindo Morales (9-0, 2 KOs) in an eight round super featherweight bout.

SATURDAY

DAZN will present an all-British dust up between Chris Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) and former world champion Liam Smith (32-3-1, 19 KOs) from AO Arena in Manchester, England. Good undercard too. Unbeaten IBF #2, WBC #5, WBO #11 cruiserweight Richard Riakporhe (15-0, 11 KOs) faces former WBO champion Krzysztof Głowacki (32-3, 20 KOs), plus former WBO world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (30-3, 21 KOs) meets Jack “One Smack” Massey (20-1, 11 KOs).

Hall of Fame promoter Don King kicks off 2023 with a $19.99 pay-per-view showdown between WBA #12 heavyweight Jonathan “The King” Guidry (18-1-2, 10 KOs) and former WBC champion Bermane “B.Ware” Stiverne (25-5-1, 21 KOs) from Casino Miami Jai Alai in Miami, Florida.