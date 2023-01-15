Lightweight Tyler “Short Fuse” Tomlin (14-1, 9 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over Gustavo David Vittori (27-12-1, 12 KOs) on Saturday night at The Bruce Convention Center in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Scorecards read 80-72 across the board.

“This is the start we were looking for, a good win over a tough opponent to start my year off right,” said Tomlin after the fight. “I was gunning for the knockout, but this guy was tough, and he wasn’t going away. I hit him with some good shots, but credit to him, he took them and made it to the final bell.”

Tomlin is now looking to fight three to four more times, if possible, this year. His goal is to build his record up to 20-wins by the end of 2023.