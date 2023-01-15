January 15, 2023
Boxing Results

Tomlin outpoints Vittori

Lightweight Tyler “Short Fuse” Tomlin (14-1, 9 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over Gustavo David Vittori (27-12-1, 12 KOs) on Saturday night at The Bruce Convention Center in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Scorecards read 80-72 across the board.

“This is the start we were looking for, a good win over a tough opponent to start my year off right,” said Tomlin after the fight. “I was gunning for the knockout, but this guy was tough, and he wasn’t going away. I hit him with some good shots, but credit to him, he took them and made it to the final bell.”

Tomlin is now looking to fight three to four more times, if possible, this year. His goal is to build his record up to 20-wins by the end of 2023.

Sasaki upsets Toyoshima, wins WBO AP 147lb belt

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>