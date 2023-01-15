By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

In a stunning upset, unheralded hard-puncher Jin Sasaki (14-1-1, 13 KOs), 147, impressively dethroned WBO Asia Pacific welterweight champ WBC#14, WBA#13, WBO#11 Ryota Toyoshima (16-3-1, 10 KOs), 146.5, with an unexpected first-round stoppage at 1:56 in a scheduled twelve on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. Despite his tremendous power punching WBO AP#9 Sasaki, 21, was an underdog due to his sole defeat and eleventh-round shellacking by Andy Hiraoka with the WBO AP 140lb belt on the line in 2021, when Jin failed to make the super light limit by four pounds to be suspended afterward. A young tiger Jin exploded his powerful left hooks to the temple of the champ that had him rubbery legged prior to his lethal shot that decked Toyoshima, 27, on the back. The champ managed to raise himself, but couldn’t keep his equilibrium to be saved by the referee Biney Martin.

Promoter: Teiken Promotions.