Another huge boxing weekend of tap for this week.

On Friday, we have three international fight cards.

On ESPN+, from UAE, Ohara Davis faces Ismael Barroso for the WBA gold super lightweight title. Badou Jack, Rocky Fielding, and Muhammad Waseem will all see action in separate bouts.

Also on ESPN+, from Wales, former world title challenger Harris (18-2, 9 KOs) drops down to light-flyweight to face unbeaten Hector Gabriel Flores (18-0-4, 9 KOs).

On DAZN, from Mexico, Erika Cruz Hernandez meets Melissa Esquivel for the WBA female featherweight title.

* * *

In the big fight on Saturday, we finally get Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos for the WBA, IBF, WBO lightweight titles on DAZN from New York City.

Showtime counters from Las Vegas with the WBC/WBO super bantamweight unification between Brandon Figueroa and Stephen Fulton.

If you’re looking for something more unusual, FITE presents former heavyweight title challenger Kubrat Pulev fighting MMA legend Frank Mir inside a triangle ring from Arlington, Texas.