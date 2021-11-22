By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Hall of Fame trainer Johnny Lewis, who trained world champions Jeff Fenech, Kostya Tszyu, and Jeff Harding, spoke to Fightnews.com® to say he predicts IBF#1 lightweight George “Ferocious” Kambosos can get an upset victory over IBF, WBA, WBO lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez in Madison Square Garden next Saturday.

“Unlike a lot of others in boxing – I give George Kambosos a big chance to cause an upset against Teofimo Lopez,” said Lewis. “If Lopez has made a mistake of thinking they have an easy fight against Kambosos and the fight goes past the halfway mark – I can see George coming home. I think they have taken George lightly and they have done that at their own peril. There have been several fight dates that have been changed but George has shown he is mentally tough and remained very confident of victory over Lopez. He will be 100% right on November 27 in Madison Square Garden. George is extremely fit and he has been ready to defeat Lopez for a long time.”