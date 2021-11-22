By Bob Caico

Late boxing promoter Mike Acri made a tradition of having professional boxing on Thanksgiving eve in Erie, PA. Ernie Bizzarro of Bizzarro Boxing & MMA Promotions looks to rekindle that tradition by holding six-bout card at the Bayfront Convention Center on Tuesday night. This is not quite Thanksgiving eve only because Bizzarro will hold an MMA card Wednesday night.

A six-round contest will see Salim Larbi (21-11-2, 8 KOs) of Brooklyn against Evincii Dixon (10-26-2, 5 KOs) of Lancaster, PA in a super welterweight tilt.

There will be five four-round fights to round out the card.

Lightweight Anthony Bizzaro (1-0) of Erie takes on Darius Doaks (0-2) of Chambersburg, PA

Lightweight Gerffred Ngayot of Buffalo, NY (4-0) is challenged by Jerrell Hodge (1-1) of Streetsboro,OH

Super welterweight Jeremiah Yeager (1-1) of Erie versus Leonidas Fowlkes (0-2) of Winchester, VA

Super welterweight Antonio Castillo, Jr (1-2) of Canton, OH battles Eric Palmer (13-14-5)

Lightweight Montana Perez of Harrisburg, PA makes his debut against David Boria (0-3)

This card will also be available on a PPV platform for only $19.99

Information for tickets or buying the PPV can be found at Combatsportsnow.com