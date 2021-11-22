Eharieme rebounds with KO win in Myrtle Beach Heavyweight prospect Onoriode Ehwarieme (18-2, 17 KOs) rebounded with a win Saturday stopping journeyman Rodolzo Damahl Lewis (3-8-1, 3 KOs) in round 2 of their scheduled for 6 round bout. Ehwarieme had previously won his first 17 bouts with 16 by knockout. The bout took place at the Crown Reef Resort, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with Hall of Fame woman’s boxing legend Christy Martin promoting. Thanksgiving boxing tradition continues Oberlton remains unbeaten

