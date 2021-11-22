Atif Oberlton stopped Brent Oren in round two of a scheduled six round light heavyweight bout in front of a large audience at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, topping a seven-bout card promoted by King’s Promotions.

Oberlton was patient early as landed some power punches. At the end of round one, Oberlton landed a hard left hand the bel.. That was a precursor of things to come as in round two, Oberlton ramped up the offense and dropped Oren twice. The second knockdown hurt Oren and the fight was stopped at 1:38. Oberlton of Philadelphia was making his hometown debut and the heralded prospect is 4-0 with four knockouts. Oren of Harrisburg, PA is 4-7.

Quadir Albright needed just 29 seconds to destroy William Hernandez in their six-round junior welterweight bout. Albright landed some vicious shots that hurt Hernandez. Albright landed more hard punches to a defenseless Hernandez and the fight was stopped. Albright of Philadelphia is 4-0 with four knockouts. Hernandez of Kent, WA. is 7-2.

James Bernadin made quick work by stopping Edgar Torres in just 76 seconds of their six-round welterweight fight. In the opening seconds, Bernadin dropped Torres with a hard left hand. He was all over Torres and landed a hard flurry of punches and the bout was stopped. Bernadin of Lancaster, PA is 5-0-1 with three knockouts. Torres of Woodbridge, VA is 8-3-1.

Jonathan Rodriguez and Roberto Pucheta battled to a six-round draw in a bantamweight contest. Both fighters won cards by 58-56 scores and a third card read even at 57-57. Rodriguez of Bethlehem, PA is 9-1-1. Pucheta of Mexico is 10-20-3.

Rasheed Johnson won a four-round split decision over Andres Abarca in a welterweight bout. Johnson of Philadelphia took two cards by 39-37 tallies, while Abarca won a card 39-37. Johnson is now 8-4. Abarca of Kent, WA is 2-6.

Julian Gonzalez stopped Tyriek Gainey in round one of their scheduled four-round junior lightweight bout. Gonzalez dropped Gainey with a hard right hand. Gonzalez landed a flurry of punches that hurt Gainey on the ropes and the fight was stopped at 2:06. Gainey of Reading, PA is 5-0 with five knockouts. Gainey of Paterson, NJ is 0-2.

Devon Young remained undefeated with a four-round unanimous decision over Nicoy Clarke in a heavyweight bout. Young pounded away at a game Clarke and won by scores of 40-36 cards. Young of Aiken, South Carolina is 2-0. Clarke of Jersey City, NJ is 2-7.