Two-time cruiserweight world champion and current WBA #1 rated cruiserweight Yuniel “Dr. KO” Dorticos (25-2, 23 KOs) scored a second round KO over Jesse Bryan (20-6-2, 16 KOs) on Saturday night at the Manual Artime Community Center Theater in Miami, Florida. The heavy-handed Dorticos dropped Bryan twice in round one, and once again in round two, after which the bout was stopped. Time was :35.

Also on the card, WBO #4, WBA #5, IBF #10, WBC #15 super bantamweight Mike “Magic” Plania (26-1, 13 KOs) scored a first round TKO over former world title challenger Ricardo “El Matematico” Nunez (29-13, 23 KOs). A barrage of punches promoted a referee’s stoppage at 2:41.