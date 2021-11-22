November 21, 2021
Boxing Results

WBA #1 Dorticos KOs Bryan in two

Two-time cruiserweight world champion and current WBA #1 rated cruiserweight Yuniel “Dr. KO” Dorticos (25-2, 23 KOs) scored a second round KO over Jesse Bryan (20-6-2, 16 KOs) on Saturday night at the Manual Artime Community Center Theater in Miami, Florida. The heavy-handed Dorticos dropped Bryan twice in round one, and once again in round two, after which the bout was stopped. Time was :35.

Also on the card, WBO #4, WBA #5, IBF #10, WBC #15 super bantamweight Mike “Magic” Plania (26-1, 13 KOs) scored a first round TKO over former world title challenger Ricardo “El Matematico” Nunez (29-13, 23 KOs). A barrage of punches promoted a referee’s stoppage at 2:41.

Thanksgiving boxing tradition continues
Crawford: Who's #1 in the welterweight division now?

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>