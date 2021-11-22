A golden opportunity was missed to see WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford and WBC/IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence go face-to-face on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Spence attended Crawford’s fight against former champ Shawn Porter, but as soon as Crawford stopped Porter, Spence rose from his seat, shook his head disparagingly, and left the arena.

Crawford was surprised to hear Spence was even there.

“He was at my fight?” Crawford told Bernardo Osuna in the ring. “That boy said he was never going to be at my fight but now he’s at my fight. You saw what I did compared to what he did. Who’s #1 in the welterweight division now? Y’all know who I want. I’ve been calling him out!”