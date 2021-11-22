A golden opportunity was missed to see WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford and WBC/IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence go face-to-face on Saturday night in Las Vegas.
Spence attended Crawford’s fight against former champ Shawn Porter, but as soon as Crawford stopped Porter, Spence rose from his seat, shook his head disparagingly, and left the arena.
Crawford was surprised to hear Spence was even there.
“He was at my fight?” Crawford told Bernardo Osuna in the ring. “That boy said he was never going to be at my fight but now he’s at my fight. You saw what I did compared to what he did. Who’s #1 in the welterweight division now? Y’all know who I want. I’ve been calling him out!”
Enough talk and BS red tape! Get Crawford and Spence together! Simple as that!
Scooby I agree I before Porter Spence said he think the fight should be 70/40 him now with Crawford show last night I think the money should be 50 50 but Crawford might be the A side either way this is the fight fight fans want to see
spence is steel
Crawford was always willing Spence is not
yawn, he beat #5 in the division..he aint best yet
CRAWFORD, GOT THESE TOP CONTENDER’S NERVOUS
Said it before and I’ll say it again; Spence is not the same fighter since the accident, hell, he might even be a clone. Crawford is very good, definitely in the conversation for pound for pound best, but at 34, time is elapsing, and Boots Ennis is waiting in the wings to take that top welterweight spot when given a chance.
Ennis is next Hearns!
I am a Crawford fan, but there is no #1 in the welterweight division for as long as Spence and Crawford don’t fight each other. PERIOD.
didnt see anything special i had Porter up 6-3 going into that last round when papa Porter jumped in hmmmm and this win really doesnt say much Crawfish fights fighters Spence beat years previous and then Porter just retires as if he was n his last leg ???
Wondering out loud: “as soon as Crawford stopped Porter, Spence rose from his seat, shook his head disparagingly, and left the arena.”
– Because he couldn’t believe that Kenny Porter threw in the towel??
As I have said many times before, Crawford has a very high ring IQ. Crawford uses the first 4/6 rounds to download all the information and then starts implementing his strategy. This was very evident rounds 7 to the end were all Crawford.
Pappa Porter may have thrown the towel in a little early; however, the end was near…
Crawford is the best 147 pounds fight today…