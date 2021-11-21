November 21, 2021
Boxing News

Arum discusses Crawford’s future

By Miguel Maravilla

With Terence “Bud” Crawford’s contract with Top Rank due to expire soon, Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum discusses where Crawford goes from here.

Video: Shawn Porter Announces His Retirement

Top Boxing News

  • I’m thinking he ends up staying at Top Rank. It’ll be interesting if he leaves though. He’s probably just past his physical prime at 34, if he ever wanted to REALLY go chase Spence – Ugas and then go up after Charlo, now would definitely be the time. But I’m thinking he stays and ends up fighting Josh Taylor and the Castano – Tszyu winner.

