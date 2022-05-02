Another big boxing week with the blockbuster fight between Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol taking center stage.

THURSDAY

FITE+ has a heavyweight clash between heavyweights Rolando Soto (8-0, 3 KOs and Terrell Jamal Woods (27-50-9, 19 KOs) from the Pasadena Convention Center and Municipal Fairgrounds in Pasadena, Texas. A win for the unbeaten Soto isn’t a given. Woods has surprised some pretty notable names.

SATURDAY

DAZN PPV presents Canelo Alvarez (57-1-2, 39 KOs) challenging Dmitry Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs) for the WBA light heavyweight title at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The price for DAZN subscribers is $59.99. Canelo is more than a 4:1 favorite.

If you’re not shelling out for Canelo-Bivol, there are some other options.

TyC Sports has former world title challenger Ryan Rozicki (14-1, 14 KOs) against unbeaten Yamil Alberto Peralta (13-0, 6 KOs) from the Centre 200 in Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada. The vacant WBC International cruiser belt is at stake.

If heavyweights are more your thing, FITE offers up a $13.99 PPV that includes WBA #14 rated Lenier Pero (6-0, 3 KOs) against Hector Perez (7-4, 3 KOs) from Hialeah Park Racing & Casino in Hialeah, Florida.