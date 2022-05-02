Andrade injured, Parker fight postponed The May 21 fight for the WBO interim super middleweight title between Zach Parker (22-0, 16 KOs) and WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) has been postponed due to a shoulder injury suffered in training by Andrade. The bout was set to take place in Parker’s backyard at the Pride Park Stadium in Derby, England. GIANT Stevenson-Valdez photo gallery

