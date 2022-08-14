Ferrer supera a Maravilla Vélez por el cinturón de la NBA El peso ligero Wesley “El Bongocero” Ferrer (17-1-1, 8 KOs) ganó una decisión mayoritaria en ocho asaltos sobre Jayson “La Maravilla” Vélez (30-9-1, 21 KOs) para reclamar el título Intercontinental de la NBA el sábado por la noche en el Plaza Live Orlando en Orlando, Florida. Las puntuaciones fueron 76-76, 77-75, 77-75. Carta abierta de Don King a Frank Warren Like this: Like Loading...

