Ferrer edges Maravilla for NBA belt Lightweight Wesley “El Bongocero” Ferrer (17-1-1, 8 KOs) won an eight round majority decision over Jayson “La Maravilla” Velez (30-9-1, 21 KOs) to claim the NBA Intercontinental title on Saturday night at the Plaza Live Orlando in Orlando, Florida. Scores were 76-76, 77-75, 77-75. The TAKEOVER begins, Teofimo stops Campa Results from Massachusetts Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

