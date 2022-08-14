Lightweight Wesley “El Bongocero” Ferrer (17-1-1, 8 KOs) won an eight round majority decision over Jayson “La Maravilla” Velez (30-9-1, 21 KOs) to claim the NBA Intercontinental title on Saturday night at the Plaza Live Orlando in Orlando, Florida. Scores were 76-76, 77-75, 77-75.
