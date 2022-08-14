Unbeaten heavyweight Igor Shevadzutskiy (10-0, 8 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over former world title challenger Kevin “Kingpin” Johnson (35-20-1, 19 KOs) on Saturday night at the ECB Gym in Hamburg, Germany. Shevadzutskiy pressed the action but couldn’t break through Johnson’s defense in a bout that resembled a sparring session.

Unbeaten heavyweight Victor Faust was also supposed to fight on the card, but unfortunately his opponent Adnan Redzovic was infected with COVID.