August 13, 2022
Boxing Results

Shevadzutskiy beats Kingpin, remains unbeaten

Unbeaten heavyweight Igor Shevadzutskiy (10-0, 8 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over former world title challenger Kevin “Kingpin” Johnson (35-20-1, 19 KOs) on Saturday night at the ECB Gym in Hamburg, Germany. Shevadzutskiy pressed the action but couldn’t break through Johnson’s defense in a bout that resembled a sparring session.

Unbeaten heavyweight Victor Faust was also supposed to fight on the card, but unfortunately his opponent Adnan Redzovic was infected with COVID.

