Former undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (17-1, 13 KOs) began his “Takeover” of the junior welterweight division with a seventh round TKO against Pedro Campa (34-2-1, 23 KOs) on Saturday night at Resorts World Las Vegas. Lopez progressively broke down and busted up the game Campas, finally dropping him in round seven and getting a stoppage from referee Tony Weeks soon after. Time was 2:14.

Unbeaten 19-year-old junior middleweight sensation Xander Zayas (14-0, 10 KOs) scored an impressive fifth round TKO against Elias Espadas (22-5, 15 KOs). Zayas dropped Espadas in round one, then got a rather quick stoppage from referee Russell Mora with another knockdown in round five. Time was :23.

In a hard-fought featherweight shootout, Jose Enrique Vivas (22-2, 11 KOs) scored an eight round split decision over Edy Valencia (19-8-6, 7 KOs). Scores were 77-75 Valencia, 78-74, 77-75 Vivas.

Unbeaten junior lightweight Andres “Savage” Cortes (18-0, 10 KOs) cruised to an eight round unanimous decision against Abraham Montoya (20-4-1, 14 KOs). Scores were 79-73 3x.

U.S. Olympian middleweight Troy Isley (7-0, 4 KO) took a six round unanimous decision against Victor Toney (6-2-1, 5 KOs) by scores of 60-54, 59-55, 59-55.

U.S. Olympian featherweight Duke Ragan (7-0, 1 KO) won his sixth straight unanimous decision against previously unbeaten D’Angelo Fuentes (7-1, 4 KOs). Scores were 58-56, 58-56, 59-55.

Super lightweight Omar Rosario (8-0, 2 KOs) outworked Esteban Munoz (6-2, 4 KOs) over six rounds, 58-56 3x.

Lightweight Charlie Sheehy (3-0, 3 KOs) topped Juan Castaneda (2-0-2, 0 KOs) in a four-rounder by scores of 40-36 3x.