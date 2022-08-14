Former undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (17-1, 13 KOs) began his “Takeover” of the junior welterweight division with a seventh round TKO against Pedro Campa (34-2-1, 23 KOs) on Saturday night at Resorts World Las Vegas. Lopez progressively broke down and busted up the game Campas, finally dropping him in round seven and getting a stoppage from referee Tony Weeks soon after. Time was 2:14.
Unbeaten 19-year-old junior middleweight sensation Xander Zayas (14-0, 10 KOs) scored an impressive fifth round TKO against Elias Espadas (22-5, 15 KOs). Zayas dropped Espadas in round one, then got a rather quick stoppage from referee Russell Mora with another knockdown in round five. Time was :23.
In a hard-fought featherweight shootout, Jose Enrique Vivas (22-2, 11 KOs) scored an eight round split decision over Edy Valencia (19-8-6, 7 KOs). Scores were 77-75 Valencia, 78-74, 77-75 Vivas.
Unbeaten junior lightweight Andres “Savage” Cortes (18-0, 10 KOs) cruised to an eight round unanimous decision against Abraham Montoya (20-4-1, 14 KOs). Scores were 79-73 3x.
U.S. Olympian middleweight Troy Isley (7-0, 4 KO) took a six round unanimous decision against Victor Toney (6-2-1, 5 KOs) by scores of 60-54, 59-55, 59-55.
U.S. Olympian featherweight Duke Ragan (7-0, 1 KO) won his sixth straight unanimous decision against previously unbeaten D’Angelo Fuentes (7-1, 4 KOs). Scores were 58-56, 58-56, 59-55.
Super lightweight Omar Rosario (8-0, 2 KOs) outworked Esteban Munoz (6-2, 4 KOs) over six rounds, 58-56 3x.
Lightweight Charlie Sheehy (3-0, 3 KOs) topped Juan Castaneda (2-0-2, 0 KOs) in a four-rounder by scores of 40-36 3x.
If Tim Bradley could just avoid the embarrassing attempts at comedy, he might become a very good commentator. His trying to be funny is painful, like an eight year-old at a birthday party that the other kids avoid. He needs to be more like Andre Ward and get serious about the game.
Ward is a liplickin tool. Tim is cool.
Crazy quick stoppage from Russell Mora. Espadas got straight up and looked totally fine.
Another ref looking for an excuse to stop a fight in favor of the A-side.
Your kidding right, the Mexican was getting outclassed and out punched, what the ref did was save that kid from getting brain damage. Don’t try to diminish Xander Zayas great performance.
No way. Terrible stoppage. This is boxing right?
And Xander got several warnings but no penalty for the repeated low blows.
It was a bad stoppage and that’s unfortunate because it was a good, tough fight for Zayas. He was winning with room to spare and may’ve gotten the stoppage anyway, but he was getting hit more than usual and he would have spent the rest of the fight at least mindful of where he landed his shots. A really good experience-building fight for him imo.
Teo isn’t ready for the toughest at 140. He would get busted up pretty bad and his daddy would have to invent some new excuses.
Arrogant ass, no class
Yes I agree he beat 11 ranked 140 pounder he didn’t really impress me that much
This was one of the worst card for a while. Can`t see Lopez winning no title at this weight. He was running faster than Ben Johnson. Though he was winning the fight, i was not impressed, i also thought the stoppage was a bit early.
mostly crap card. the only actual competetive one was a fluke where the guy just would not quit. Lopez is a front running punk, regardless of skills or talent. He sucks as a human. The entire espn card with a million stupid/weird/very strange/progressive commercials. i pay for espn+ and get ads by weird sex/insurance freaks and the “fights” are so one sided it embarrases me when my wife sees what I call “sport” .disgusting overall. Oh and the fawning over Lopez and his “takeover”…bullshit on all levels. Sickening.
Post of the night!
TEO WON YES BUT IF HE GOES AGAINST THE BEST IN THIS DIVISION I’M THINKING HE LOSES….
ESPN and top rank’s efforts to put teo on top and make him a fan favorite , will be the same as to trying to make ice cream out of horse shit which will never happen.
Haha…. exactly. He isn’t taking over anything.
Zayas was clearly winning the fight, but Espadas was giving a good account of himself. He did go down but looked fine when he got up. His legs weren’t wobbly and he looked ready to continue. Mora inexplicably stopped the fight without giving him a chance to go on. Definitely a premature stoppage.
As for Lopez, it looks like the knockouts at 140 lbs will come a lot harder than they did at 135 lbs. Campa took a lot of shots but was wearing down and getting bombarded when the ref stopped it. He was walking through those shots in the early rounds. It was a good stoppage.
Lopez will have a much harder time dominating at 140 lbs. He looks a little small for the weight class. Prograis will be a good fight for him, but I believe Regis will beat him at this point. He needs a few more fights at the higher weight class to get acclimated to the bigger men. Campa was a good start, but that’s all it was. A start.
Teo doesn’t seem to carry 140 well. He will be competitive with anyone but very vulnerable at the same time.
I didn’t see the whole fight because of work. But in my opinion based on the few rounds I got to watch.. Tiofemo looked like crap. Very sloppy, easy to hit.. idk if it was rust, maybe it’s like he said he’s taking it slow before getting back in the groove. But he looked winded.. he always has power the whole fight so that’s nothing new. He should work his way up in that weight before getting into it with champions. To be he didn’t look that sharp yet.
What a clown…… Teofimo Lopez goes on and on praising God for everything….. then proceeds to drop F-bombs immediately afterwards. Can’t wait to see him get knocked out.