August 14, 2022
Teofimo: We want all the belts

“I was at 135 pounds for nine years. It was killing my body, since I was a teenage kid, man. We want Josh Taylor. We want these guys. We want {Regis} Prograis. We want {Jose} Zepeda. We want all the belts. We want to become two-time undisputed champion,” said former lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez after winning his junior welterweight debut by TKO over Pedro Campa on Saturday evening in front of a sold-out crowd of 3,553 at Resorts World Las Vegas.

“If Josh Taylor is too busy with his wedding and there’s nobody else around because the WBA belt is taken and the WBC is going to be fought with Zepeda and Prograis, then so fuc*ng be it,” Lopez added.

There was another interested observer ringside, Oscar De La Hoya, who promotes Ryan Garcia. Lopez wants the biggest challenges and has no issue with a Garcia fight.

