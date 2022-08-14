In a rematch, welterweight Brandon Higgins (9-2, 5 KOs) scored a sixth round unanimous decision over 47-year-old Dustin Reinhold (7-6, 3 KOs) in the main event on Saturday night at Memorial Hall in Melrose, Massachusetts. Scores were 57-56, 57-56, 59-54. A second round knockdown provided the margin of victory for Higgins, who also won their first fight via majority decision.
WBC #12 super middleweight Carlos “Carlito’s Way” Gongora (21-1, 16 KOs) scored a fourth round TKO over Oscar Riojas (28-16-1, 16 KOs).
Unbeaten super lightweight “Marvelous” Mykquan Williams (18-0-1, 8 KOs) outpointed Saul Corral (23-20, 13 KOs) over eight rounds. Scores 79-73, 80-72, 80-72.
Unbeaten 2016 Olympian light heavyweight Juan Carlos Carrillo (8-0, 6 KOs) stopped Victor Fonseca (18-12-1, 14 KOs) in round three.