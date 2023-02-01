February 1, 2023
Boxing News

Fenech backs Wilson against Navarrete

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Hall of Famer Jeff Fenech has predicted WBO #3 super featherweight Liam Wilson (11-1, 7 KOs) will upset WBO featherweight champion Emmanuel Navarette (36-1, 30 KOs) when they clash for the vacant WBO 130-pound championship on Friday at the Diamond Desert Arena in Glendale, Arizona televised on ESPN. Navarette is as much as a 20:1 favorite.

“Oh, I think the bookies are making a huge mistake with this one,” Fenech told Fox Sports. “I’m actually shocked by the odds. And I honestly believe there’s a heap of money to be made on Liam Wilson this weekend. Because not only do I think he becomes Australia’s newest world champion, but he gets there by knockout.”

Babic-Rozanski clash headed to Poland?

