Looks like Alen Babic will have to go to Poland to face Lukasz Rozanski for the vacant WBC bridgerweight championship. Today, during the WBC’s weekly press conference, the official purse bid was held for the rights to organize Babic-Rozanski. Andrzej Wasilewsky of KnockOut Promotions got the rights by offering $425,000 against the $350,000 offer from Matchroom Boxing, who was represented by Tom Dallas. For this fight, the WBC will apply its purse division rule for purse bid fights. The split is 45/45 with 10% of the total bid reserved to be paid as a bonus to the winner.

Like this: Like Loading...