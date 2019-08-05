Undefeated super lightweight prospects Luis Feliciano (12-0, 8 KOs) and Genaro “El Conde” Gamez (9-0, 6 KOs) clash in a ten-rounder on August 22 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. The fight will be streamed live on Facebook Watch.

In the co-main event, Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (11-0-1, 7 KOs) will fight against Steve “Manos de Oro” Villalobos (11-0-1, 9 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight battle.



Kevin Ventura (10-0, 8 KOs) will participate in a six-round lightweight fight against Brian Gallegos (6-1, 4 KOs).

Raul “Cougar” Curiel (6-0, 4 KOs) will fight Alphonso Black (8-6-1, 4 KOs) in a six-round super welterweight bout.

Richard “Kansas Kid” Acevedo (5-0, 5 KOs) will participate in a six-round super welterweight fight against Jose Rivera (8-4, 5 KOs).

Nicholas Sullivan, a recently signed amateur standout,will make his professional debut in a four-round lightweight fight.

Anthony Garnica (3-0, 2 KOs) will fight in a four-round super bantamweight clash.

Additional opponents for the undercard will be announced shortly.

Hall of Famer Carlos ‘El Cañas’ Zarate will be in attendance for this event to meet fans, sign autographs and take pictures inside the Fantasy Springs Special Events Center.