We already knew there were talks between the camps of Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Gennady Golovkin. Today the IBF made it official, ordering a Derevyanchenko-Golovkin clash for the vacant IBF middleweight title. Word is an October 5 fight is likely.
Ironically, Golovkin was previously stripped of the IBF belt in June 2018 for not defending against Derevyanchenko then.
A weird and smart move has happened. Apparently DLH didn’t want a Derevyankchenko vs. Canelo (maybe not so attractive and maybe a bit risky) also seems they really don’t want the third fight right now (Golovkin is getting ripe by hours, like a banana). Golovkin and his team avoided Derevyankchenko, most likely for the same reasons (not ducking him), but today GGG is not the same than back then and Derevyankchenko could derail his run with DAZN in a mild upset, and this could elevate his stock value transforming him into a worthy opponent for Canelo. Let see how this fight will end. I personally favor Derevyankchenko by UD
Great.. Lets ser it