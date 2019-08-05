We already knew there were talks between the camps of Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Gennady Golovkin. Today the IBF made it official, ordering a Derevyanchenko-Golovkin clash for the vacant IBF middleweight title. Word is an October 5 fight is likely.

Ironically, Golovkin was previously stripped of the IBF belt in June 2018 for not defending against Derevyanchenko then.