It looks like heavyweight Tyson Fury will fight in Las Vegas on the September 14 date relinquished by Canelo Alvarez. Top Rank is expected to announce this week that Fury will face Otto Wallin. Traditionally, Las Vegas hosts a big fight on Mexican Independence Day weekend.

Wallin (20-0, 13 KOs) made his US debut in April against Nick Kisner, but the bout was ruled a no-contest after Kisner was cut by an accidental head clash in the first round. Wallin was then scheduled to fight BJ Flores last month, but that bout was scratched when Flores wasn’t medically cleared by the commission.