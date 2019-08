Thursday, August 29, DiBella Entertainment’s Broadway Boxing series will return to Foxwoods Resort Casino, in Mashantucket, CT, with a card headlined by Toka “T Nice” Kahn Clary (26-2, 18 KOs) taking on Irvin Gonzalez (12-1, 9 KOs) in a 10-round super featherweight contest. WBA women’s super middleweight world champion Alicia Napoleon-Espinosa (11-1, 6 KOs) will also defend her title in the co-feature against Shemelle Baldwin (3-0-1, 2 KOs). The event will be live streamed on UFC Fight Pass.