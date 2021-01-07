By Bob Alexander

While most are looking forward to new beginnings in 2021, The Florida Boxing Hall of Fame is looking forward to several. First and foremost, The FBHOF will have a new location to announce a new year of events and a new regime in charge. For well over a decade, The FBHOF has kicked off the new year by announcing the details of the June induction weekend at the SJC Boxing Gym in Fort Myers, Florida. That part of the tradition will continue but with a new and much bigger SJC Gym. New FBHOF President Steve Canton is proud to announce a new location for the SJC Boxing Gym just a short distance from the old facility.

For many years, The SJC Boxing Gym has been the host for pro and amateur boxers, including many world champions looking to train in an old school environment. “We have always been proud of our facility, but this new location will take our ability to train boxers to a whole new level,” says Canton.

The new SJC Boxing Gym not only has a new home, but for the first time since coming into existence, The Florida Boxing Hall of Fame has a permanent home for a museum at the gym. In just a matter of weeks, Canton and several volunteers have begun the process of putting together a three-room museum that will house the plaques and fist casts of all FBHOF inductees. Over the next few months, there will be a video room with a big screen tv to watch DVDs of the boxers who are inducted and a room dedicated to memorabilia donated by inductees. There is even a gift shop where boxing fans can purchase clothing and memorabilia from the SJC gym and the FBHOF. Canton went on, “So many people volunteered and put in the work to make this coming weekend’s celebration possible.”

This Saturday, January 9th, all are welcome to the grand opening of the Gym and Museum starting at noon. The festivities kick off with the official dedication of the facility at 2pm with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to be performed by the Mayor of Fort Myers, the Honorable Kevin B. Anderson. At 3 pm, The Florida Boxing Hall of Fame will officially announce the Class of 2021 that will be inducted in late June in St. Pete, Florida. “This is an amazing class which will include some huge names in the boxing world, and most of the inductees will be on hand along with dozens of previous inductees,” continued Canton.

The new board of directors for the FBHOF will be formally introduced, there will be food and drinks available for purchase, and world class singer Frank Pizano will perform throughout the day. Admission to the gym and museum is free and all are welcome.

What: Grand Opening of the new SJC Boxing Gym and Florida Boxing Hall of Fame museum

When: Saturday January 9th noon to 5, ribbon cutting 2 pm, FBHOF Class of 2021 3 pm

Where: 4220 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, Florida 33901