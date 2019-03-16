By John DiSanto at ringside

In the main event at the Liacouras Center, IBF junior lightweight champion Tevin Farmer, Philadelphia, 29-4-1, 6 KOs, 1 ND, retained his title for the third time with a 12-round unanimous decision over Dublin’s Jono Carroll, 16-1-1, 3 KOs. The fight was non-stop action with many close rounds. Carroll was more aggressive and threw more punches, but Farmer landed more accurate. Both fighters tired late in the fight, but Farmer rallied for a big round eleven, hurting the challenger with a sharp right. Carroll survived, but Farmer won the final round on my card to seal the win. After twelve full rounds, I had the fight 115-113 for Farmer. However, the official scorers saw the champion winning much more comfortably. The official tallies of 117-110, 117-111, and 117-111 felt excessively wide. In any case, it was a very entertaining battle and the right fighter won.

In the walkout bout, lightweight John Joe Nevin, Mullingar, Ireland, 12-0, 4 KOs, defeated Bogotá’s Andres Figueroa, 9-4, 5 KOs, by 6-round unanimous decision. The scores were 59-55 and 60-54 twice.

The nine-bout card was promoted by Matchroom Boxing and streamed live by DAZN.