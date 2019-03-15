By John DiSanto at ringside

Number one-ranked WBC lightweight contender, Luke Campbell, 20-2, 16 KOs, Hull, England, stopped Adrian Young, of Sinaloa, Mexico, 26-6-2, 20 KOs, at 1:37 of round five. Campbell knocked Young down in round four, cutting his left eye in the process. A round later the southpaw landed a series of hard lefts that staggered Young across the ring and prompted referee Eric Dali to step in.

Camden, NJ, featherweight southpaw Raymond Ford, 1-0, won his professional debut by unanimous decision over Wilmington, DE’s Weusi Johnson, 3-11. Ford scored a knockdown with an overhand left in round-one, and won by three scores of 39-36.

In an 8-round welterweight fight, 2016 Gold Medalist from Kazakhstan, Daniyar Yeleussinov, 6-0, 3 KOs, beat Silverio Ortiz, of Mexico, 37-24, 18 KOs, by unanimous decision. Yeleussinov put Ortiz down with a flurry in round seven, but an extra punch landed while Ortiz was down. So, ref Benjy Esteves took a point from Yeleussinov. After eight, all three official scores favored Yeleussinov, 79-70 and 79-71 twice.

In an intense cross-town battle of Philadelphia lightweights, North Philly’s Avery Sparrow, 10-1, 3 KOs, 1 NC, edged South Philly’s Hank Lundy, 29-8-1, 14 KOs, in a 10-round battle. Sparrow scored two knockdowns in round two and built a solid lead over the first half. However, Lundy rallied down the stretch to tighten the score against a tiring Sparrow. The fight itself was an exciting two-way contest. Both landed hard shots that wobbled the other, and launched many vicious exchanges, but it was the two early knockdowns that kept Sparrow ahead on my card, 95-93. The official judges had it 94-94, and 96-92 & 95-93 for Sparrow. I wouldn’t mind seeing a rematch one bit.

As the early crowd trickled into the Liacouras Center in North Philly, super middleweight D’Mitrius Ballard, 20-0, 13 KOs, halted Mexican Victor Fonseca, 17-10-1, 14 KOs, in round five. Ballard dominated most of the action, and finally wilted Fonseca with an extended body attack in the fifth. There were no knockdowns, but referee Eric Dali stepped in at the 2:11 mark.