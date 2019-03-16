In a clash between Mexico City welterweights, Mauricio “Trompas” Pintor (21-3-1, 13 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Diego “Demoledor” Cruz (18-7-2, 14 KOs) on Friday night in a clash for the WBC Latino title at the Deportivo Trabajadores del Metro in Mexico City. Pintor, the nephew of Boxing Hall of Famer Lupe Pintor, won by scores of 98-92, 97-93, 97-93.

In the co-feature, super lightweight Cesar Soriano Jr (14-2, 7 KOs) narrowly outpointed Christian Gomez (12-4-1, 5 KOs) over eight rounds. Soriano dropped Gomez on round two and that provided Soriano with the winning margin of 76-75, 76-75 and 78-73.