February 5, 2021
Boxing News

Fans booted from Philly card

Due to the ongoing global pandemic, there will be no spectators allowed inside the 2300 Arena for tomorrow night’s RDR Promotions boxing event. Fans who purchased tickets will have refunds available at the point of purchase beginning on Sunday.

The show, which will feature a  battle between undefeated featherweights Donald “No Love” Smith (10-0, 6 KOs) and William Foster III (11-0, 8 KOs) will be still be streamed on PPV for $9.99. In the eight-round co-feature, undefeated welterweight Mark Dawson (7-0-1, 3 KOs) takes on Derrick Whitley Jr. (6-1-1).

The fights will be called by veteran broadcaster Marc Abrams and two-time cruiserweight world champion Steve “USS” Cunningham.

