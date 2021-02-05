Future Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather says he may do as many as three boxing exhibitions this year.
“This year I will focus on several exhibitions,” Floyd stated on social media. “I will have an exhibition in Tokyo, Japan again. Of course the one with Logan Paul and I; and if Jake Paul can get past his next opponent Ben Askren, I will have an exhibition with him as well.
“I also heard that 50 Cent would fight me but claims I’m too small. If he wants to lace up at the end of the year, we can do an exhibition then. I don’t care about weight class with any of these guys. The Paul brothers will make great money with the events, but with 50 cent It has to be ‘Winner Take All.'”
The circus is in town!!!
Mayweather would beat the break off of these guys regardless of their weight lmao. These regulars have no Idea what pro boxing is. (I learned the hard way too, during hard sparring)
Mayweather broke instead off fighting YouTuber go Fight Pacquiao,Crawford or Spence and he will make more money fighting them same weight class and better opposition I stop buying Mayweather fights years ago when he change his name from pretty boy Floyd to money Mayweather when he did that on his way to 50 wins he Cherry pick fights Mayweather do us Boxing fans a Favor and Retire like u say after beating Berto it’s a lot of up and coming fighter in the game now trying to make boxing Great again
Golly gee, thanks Floyd… for Nothing lol
Jake Paul pummels mayweather
Hopefully after the 3 exhibitions , Floyd will finally get his picture on a box of crayons! lol
Ali had exhibitions against a couple of NFL players. A friend of mine fought Tony Tucker in an exhibition. They are not new to the sport.
hey as long as he has people buying this clown act he will continue of course I will not
This is so much better than fighting Pac again or Spence or Thurman or Crawford.
Fuck off Floyd
I thought he would have included Donald Trump
LOL!! Even I might pay to see that one…