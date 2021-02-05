February 5, 2021
Boxing News

Mayweather targets Paul Bros and 50 Cent

Future Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather says he may do as many as three boxing exhibitions this year.

“This year I will focus on several exhibitions,” Floyd stated on social media. “I will have an exhibition in Tokyo, Japan again. Of course the one with Logan Paul and I; and if Jake Paul can get past his next opponent Ben Askren, I will have an exhibition with him as well.

“I also heard that 50 Cent would fight me but claims I’m too small. If he wants to lace up at the end of the year, we can do an exhibition then. I don’t care about weight class with any of these guys. The Paul brothers will make great money with the events, but with 50 cent It has to be ‘Winner Take All.'”

Jake Paul: Floyd old, scared and probably broke

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Mayweather would beat the break off of these guys regardless of their weight lmao. These regulars have no Idea what pro boxing is. (I learned the hard way too, during hard sparring)

    Reply

  • Mayweather broke instead off fighting YouTuber go Fight Pacquiao,Crawford or Spence and he will make more money fighting them same weight class and better opposition I stop buying Mayweather fights years ago when he change his name from pretty boy Floyd to money Mayweather when he did that on his way to 50 wins he Cherry pick fights Mayweather do us Boxing fans a Favor and Retire like u say after beating Berto it’s a lot of up and coming fighter in the game now trying to make boxing Great again

    Reply

  • Ali had exhibitions against a couple of NFL players. A friend of mine fought Tony Tucker in an exhibition. They are not new to the sport.

    Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: