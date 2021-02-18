A limited number of tickets are on sale now for the “Superwomen: Shields vs. Dicaire” card on March 5 at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan. Due to pandemic-related limits on capacity, 194 tickets can be purchased to watch the all-female night of professional boxing, featuring a 10-round 154-pound unification showdown between undefeated three-division and current WBC/WBO super welterweight world champion Claressa Shields and also unbeaten IBF super welterweight world champion Marie-Eve Dicaire. Tickets are $300, $225 and $150.