A limited number of tickets are on sale now for the “Superwomen: Shields vs. Dicaire” card on March 5 at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan. Due to pandemic-related limits on capacity, 194 tickets can be purchased to watch the all-female night of professional boxing, featuring a 10-round 154-pound unification showdown between undefeated three-division and current WBC/WBO super welterweight world champion Claressa Shields and also unbeaten IBF super welterweight world champion Marie-Eve Dicaire. Tickets are $300, $225 and $150.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
pretty expensive tickets. Will this be televised?