February 18, 2021
Boxing News

Avanesyan-Kelly Final Press Conference

Photo: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Welterweights David Avanesyan and Josh Kelly faced off (from a distance) at today’s press conference ahead of Saturday’s clash at The SSE Arena in London, live on Sky Sports in the UK and on DAZN in the U.S. Avanesyan (26-3-1, 14 KOs) is defending his European title against unbeaten 2016 Olympian Kelly (10-0-1, 6 KOs).

David Avanesyan: “This fight has been coming for a long time. The date has changed many times. I’ve had many training camps. I hope everything is good tomorrow with the weight. I need to win this fight. This is my work. I give everything to win this fight. I’m going to give 100% to take the win…this is a must-win fight for me.”

Josh Kelly: “We’ve got to get a job done on Saturday. It’s my main aim in 2021 to start off with this European title. I’ve stepped up to levels that I couldn’t even imagine I could do in the gym. I thought last time I was ready, but COVID came and it got canceled. I was nowhere near ready compared to what I am now. All I need to do is go and put a show on on Saturday.”

