WBA/WBC super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez wants to become the first Mexican boxer to be undisputed champion in the four-belt era. “It’s important for me and Eddy because very few people have achieved becoming undisputed champions,” said Canelo. “And that’s a short-term goal for us. To win all the titles at 168 pounds. Obviously, no Mexican has ever done it. So that’s our short-term goal, to keep making history. And that’s what we want. Eddy and I have always wanted the best. And we want to keep making history.”
However before fighting for another belt, Canelo needs to make his mandatory WBC defense against Avni Yildirim on February 27 in Miami. If successful, he is expected to fight WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders on May 8. The IBF belt is held by Caleb Plant.
To date, there have been five undisputed four-belt champions. Oleksandr Usyk (cruiserweight), Bernard Hopkins (middleweight), Jermain Taylor (middleweight), Terence Crawford (junior welterweight), Teofimo Lopez (lightweight).
Jose Ramirez and Josh Taylor are expected to clash for the undisputed junior welterweight title in May.
“I think it’s important, not just for me, but for all fighters,” Canelo added. “To make history in boxing is very important, I think. It’s very important to me to leave behind a legacy in this sport. And that’s why we’re doing this. To keep making history and so when people talk about boxing, they always remember me.”
Fight Beterbiev boxing’s Khabib Nurmagomedov !! Stop running after belts, go after real challenges like Beterbiev and beat him then you will be recognized as one of the greatest .. You are a great fighter you don’t need to fight the likes of Callum Smith, Yildirim or a past his prime and fat BJS..
Who has Beterbiev beaten? Look at the resumes? Come on man keep it real…. How many skilled boxers are on Nelos resume? Many great names. How many are in Beterbievs resume?
Teofimo Lopez should not be included until he fights and beat Haney. WBC made a big mess of this situation. Should have made Lomo fight Haney or strip him instead of giving him the “protection from the big bad wolf” or “franchise” WBC belt.
As for Canelo, with Benavidez out of the way, he has a good shot.
Canelo like to fight European style fighters, so I doubt he gets in the ring with Plant. Canelo needs the protection against slick, thinking boxers (Lara, Trout, Mayweather) or he likely wont win.
If we only accept WBA “super” as the real WBA champ, than we must accept the WBC’s top titleholder, the “franchise” champ, as the WBC champion. Haney is the “email champ” as Lopez likes to call him. He has to win it in the ring to be accepted IMO.
The only thing Plant gets done in 2 may be some push ups.
Be realistic, Plant has looked good against marginal fighters, whereas Canelo beats giants!
Everyone throwing out Beterbiev like he some future hall of famer
The only Hall of Famer in this entire conversation is Canelo.
Canelo’s short term goal: to avoid the more dangerous opponents while becoming a four division champion smh