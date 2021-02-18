WBA/WBC super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez wants to become the first Mexican boxer to be undisputed champion in the four-belt era. “It’s important for me and Eddy because very few people have achieved becoming undisputed champions,” said Canelo. “And that’s a short-term goal for us. To win all the titles at 168 pounds. Obviously, no Mexican has ever done it. So that’s our short-term goal, to keep making history. And that’s what we want. Eddy and I have always wanted the best. And we want to keep making history.”

However before fighting for another belt, Canelo needs to make his mandatory WBC defense against Avni Yildirim on February 27 in Miami. If successful, he is expected to fight WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders on May 8. The IBF belt is held by Caleb Plant.

To date, there have been five undisputed four-belt champions. Oleksandr Usyk (cruiserweight), Bernard Hopkins (middleweight), Jermain Taylor (middleweight), Terence Crawford (junior welterweight), Teofimo Lopez (lightweight).

Jose Ramirez and Josh Taylor are expected to clash for the undisputed junior welterweight title in May.

“I think it’s important, not just for me, but for all fighters,” Canelo added. “To make history in boxing is very important, I think. It’s very important to me to leave behind a legacy in this sport. And that’s why we’re doing this. To keep making history and so when people talk about boxing, they always remember me.”