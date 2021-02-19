Fanáticos serán permitidos en Shields-Dicare el 5 de marzo en Michigan Un número limitado de boletos está a la venta ahora para el evento “Superwomen: Shields vs. Dicaire” el 5 de marzo en el Dort Financial Center en Flint, Michigan. Debido a los límites de capacidad relacionados con la pandemia, se pueden comprar 194 boletos para ver la noche femenina del boxeo profesional, que presenta un enfrentamiento de unificación de 10 asaltos y 154 libras entre la invicta de tres divisiones y la actual campeona mundial de peso súper welter del WBC / OMB, Claressa. Shields y la invicta campeona mundial de peso súper welter de la FIB, Marie-Eve Dicaire. Los boletos cuestan $ 300, $ 225 y $ 150. ¿No puedes estar en persona? El evento también tiene un PPV de $ 29.95. El objetivo a corto plazo de Canelo: Campeón indiscutible Conferencia de prensa final de Avanesyan-Kelly

