Fallece Gary Russell Sr. Triste informar el fallecimiento de Gary Russell Sr. a la edad de 63 años. Russell fue el patriarca de una de las familias más icónicas del boxeo, entrenando a sus hijos, el ex campeón mundial Gary Russell Jr. y los profesionales invictos Gary Antonio Russell y Gary Antuanne Russell. Sufrió graves problemas de salud en los últimos años. Actualización de Charlo-Tszyu FacebookGorjeoReddit Briedis-Opetaia para el 2 de julio en Australia Like this: Like Loading...

